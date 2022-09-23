Live Updates: Water Receding After Heavy Rain Inundates Parts Of Delhi, Gurugram

Traffic was also affected in Delhi-NCR.

Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region were waterlogged after heavy rain yesterday, with normal life still disrupted in major cities including Gurgaon and Noida. Traffic was also affected. The situation is improving now The weather office has issued a rain alert for today in the region. Private and corporate offices in Gurgaon have been asked to work from home in view of the weather situation. .

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Sep 23, 2022 15:09 (IST) Fresh Rain Alert In Delhi Today

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rainfall in the national capital and cautioned the citizens about the same. The yellow alert is issued after Delhi and its adjacent areas witnessed torrential rainfall for a second consecutive day on Thursday alerting the citizens to be prepared for the next two-three days. This heavy downpour resulted in waterlogging at very places in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Sep 23, 2022 12:11 (IST) Waterlogging Situation Improves In Gurugram Despite Moderate Rain

The waterlogging situation in Gurugram has significantly improved despite moderate rainfall continuing in the city. Some colonies and roads, however, remain waterlogged due to heavy rainfall. The Delhi-Jaipur highway has no traffic congestion since morning, probably due to the Work-From-Home advisory to offices by the district administration.

Sep 23, 2022 10:33 (IST) 1 Dead In Wall Collapse In UP's Bulandshahr



One person died in wall collapse after heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr today. One person died in wall collapse after heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr today.

Sep 23, 2022 09:56 (IST) Delhi Traffic Police Update On Waterlogged Stretches

Delhi Traffic Police said these areas were waterlogged and advised commuters to avoid these stretches.

1.Near Hanuman Setu on Shanti van to Hanuman Mandir Carriageway. 2.Libaspur underpass. 3. Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut. 3. CDR Chowk, Mehrauli towards Gurugram. 4. Andheria Mode towards Vasant Kunj. 5. Under Nizamuddin bridge. 6. Singhu Border near petrol pump. 7. MB Road towards Sainik Farm carriageway

Sep 23, 2022 09:54 (IST) Parts Of Meerut Waterlogged After Heavy Overnight Rains



Parts of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh are witnessing severe waterlogging due to heavy overnight rains. Several vehicles overturned due to potholes.

Sep 23, 2022 09:50 (IST) Crops Damaged, Transformers Uprooted Due To Heavy Rain In Western UP



Crops were damaged, transformers were uprooted due to heavy rainfall in Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh yesterday.

Sep 23, 2022 09:38 (IST) Heavy Rain Floods Delhi Roads, Shuts Schools In UP, Gurgaon WFH



Schools will remain shut in at least 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh and in Gurgaon, where private and corporate offices have been asked to work from home day after incessant spell of light to moderate rain yesterday. Schools will remain shut in at least 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh and in Gurgaon, where private and corporate offices have been asked to work from home day after incessant spell of light to moderate rain yesterday.

Sep 23, 2022 08:54 (IST) All Noida Schools Up To Class 8 Closed Today Due To Rainfall



All government and private schools till Class 8 across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain closed today due to rains, an official order announced. The weather department has issued an alert due to rains in the region after which District Magistrate issued the order to shut the schools, District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh said. All government and private schools till Class 8 across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain closed today due to rains, an official order announced. The weather department has issued an alert due to rains in the region after which District Magistrate issued the order to shut the schools, District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh said.