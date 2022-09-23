Live Updates: Water Receding After Heavy Rain Inundates Parts Of Delhi, Gurugram

New Delhi:
Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region were waterlogged after heavy rain yesterday, with normal life still disrupted in major cities including Gurgaon and Noida. Traffic was also affected. The situation is improving now The weather office has issued a rain alert for today in the region. Private and corporate offices in Gurgaon have been asked to work from home in view of the weather situation. .
Here are the Live Updates on rainfall in Delhi, Nearby Cities:
Fresh Rain Alert In Delhi Today
The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rainfall in the national capital and cautioned the citizens about the same. The yellow alert is issued after Delhi and its adjacent areas witnessed torrential rainfall for a second consecutive day on Thursday alerting the citizens to be prepared for the next two-three days. This heavy downpour resulted in waterlogging at very places in Delhi and the National Capital Region.
Waterlogging Situation Improves In Gurugram Despite Moderate Rain
The waterlogging situation in Gurugram has significantly improved despite moderate rainfall continuing in the city. Some colonies and roads, however, remain waterlogged due to heavy rainfall. The Delhi-Jaipur highway has no traffic congestion since morning, probably due to the Work-From-Home advisory to offices by the district administration.
1 Dead In Wall Collapse In UP's Bulandshahr
One person died in wall collapse after heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr today.
Delhi Traffic Police Update On Waterlogged Stretches
Delhi Traffic Police said these areas were waterlogged and advised commuters to avoid these stretches.
1.Near Hanuman Setu on Shanti van to Hanuman Mandir Carriageway.
2.Libaspur underpass.
3. Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut.
3. CDR Chowk, Mehrauli towards Gurugram.
4. Andheria Mode towards Vasant Kunj.
5. Under Nizamuddin bridge.
6. Singhu Border near petrol pump.
7. MB Road towards Sainik Farm carriageway
Parts Of Meerut Waterlogged After Heavy Overnight Rains
Parts of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh are witnessing severe waterlogging due to heavy overnight rains. Several vehicles overturned due to potholes.
Crops Damaged, Transformers Uprooted Due To Heavy Rain In Western UP
Crops were damaged, transformers were uprooted due to heavy rainfall in Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh yesterday.
Heavy Rain Floods Delhi Roads, Shuts Schools In UP, Gurgaon WFH
Schools will remain shut in at least 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh and in Gurgaon, where private and corporate offices have been asked to work from home day after incessant spell of light to moderate rain yesterday.
All Noida Schools Up To Class 8 Closed Today Due To Rainfall
All government and private schools till Class 8 across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain closed today due to rains, an official order announced. The weather department has issued an alert due to rains in the region after which District Magistrate issued the order to shut the schools, District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh said.
Pics: Severe Waterlogging In Gurgaon After Heavy Rain
Haryana | Severe waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Gurugram after incessant rain; visuals from Narsinghpur pic.twitter.com/JnOOzeXYkk- ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022