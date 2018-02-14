Delhi Government To Conduct Round-The-Year Study On Pollution Sources The AAP dispensation has a plan to procure machines which can detect sources of pollution at any given time and the government would act accordingly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told a gathering on the third anniversary of the Delhi government.

He said sources of pollution are different according to the area and time.



The AAP dispensation has a plan to procure machines which can detect sources of pollution at any given time and the government would act accordingly, Mr Kejriwal told a gathering on the third anniversary of the Delhi government here.



Mr Kejriwal said the Delhi chief secretary would submit a report on the proposed study and the plan to buy machines in a week.



"In view of various sources of pollution around the year, we will conduct a round-the-year study," he said.



The government will do landscaping work along 500 km of roads to check dust pollution in the national capital, the CM said.



"Besides, we will carry out a tree plantation drive on a large scale to bring down pollution levels," he said.



Agencies which dig up roads for their work will have repair them too, which will help bring down dust pollution in Delhi, Mr Kejriwal said.



