Delhi Fridge Murder: 2 'Body Parts' Found In Forest, Sent To Forensics

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces.

Two alleged body parts were found in South Delhi's Mehrauli forest by the Delhi police today after murder accused Aftab Ameen Poonawala was taken to different locations to identify the sites where he disposed of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar's 35 body parts. The police have so far recovered 13 body parts, which are mostly bones.

Police said that the two alleged parts of the human body have been sent for forensic examination to determine if they are indeed parts of Shraddha Walkar's body.

According to the police, Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.