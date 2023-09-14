Delhi Fashion Designer Accuses Friend Of Raping Her At His Mumbai Home

The accused is on the run, the Mumbai Police said (Representational)

A 28-year-old fashion designer based out of Delhi has accused her businessman friend of raping her during her stay at his house in Mumbai, the police said on Thursday.

The woman lodged a complaint with the police in suburban Mumbai's Khar last evening, they said.

In her complaint, the woman said she was visiting Mumbai for the first time and stayed at the home of her businessman friend in Khar, they added.

During her stay there, the accused allegedly raped, sexually harassed, and assaulted her, a police official said.

Based on her complaint, a case of rape, sexual harassment, assault, or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe, voluntarily causing hurt, and using a word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman has been filed against the accused under the Indian Penal Code, he added.

The accused is on the run and the police have launched an operation to trace him, they said.