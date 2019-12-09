Delhi Factory Fire Discussed In Rajya Sabha, MPs Seek Steps To Prevent Recurrence

M Venkaiah Naidu mentioned the the loss of lives in the tragedy was unfortunate and painful. (File)

Rajya Sabha MPs today sought steps to prevent recurrence of fire accidents, a day after a devastating blaze in the city's Anaj Mandi area left 43 people dead.

As the House met for the day, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu mentioned the fire incident and said the loss of lives was very unfortunate and painful. He expressed concerns over lack of adequate safety measures.

Members stood in silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed souls.

The MPs from BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised the matter through Zero Hour mentions in Rajya Sabha soon after the House had mourned the death of those killed in the accident.

BJP's Vijay Goel said lessons from the past are yet to be learnt and many areas in Delhi were sitting on powder keg. Further, thousands of illegal buildings house factories with practically no safety measures.

"A magisterial inquiry and Rs 10 lakh compensation will not help.", Mr Goel said, adding half of the buildings in Chandni Chowk area in old Delhi were dilapidated.

"We have to focus on how to prevent recurrence of such incidents," Mr Goel suggested.

He also complimented 150 fire fighters and police for saving lives of more than 60 people in the Sunday fire.

AAP's Sanjay Singh said those killed in the fire in the four-storey building at Anaj Mandi were labourers who had come to earn a livelihood in the national capital. The building, where more than a hundred workers were sleeping, had no ventilation, Mr Singh said.

All authorities concerned - Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Government and DDA, should sit down and chalk out steps on safety, Mr Singh remarked.