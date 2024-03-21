Security Stepped Up Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Home Amid Arrest Buzz

Barricades have been put up on the lane leading to Arvind Kejriwal's home

Security was tightened around Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in the city's Civil Lines area this evening and personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), the CRPF, and the Delhi Police have been deployed as Enforcement Directorate officials reached there in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

"The deployment has been made in anticipation of a gathering of AAP workers near his residence," a police officer said.

The move came as the ED sought additional security measures in view of the possible protests, sources said.

Barricades have been put up on the lane leading to Mr Kejriwal's official residence in north Delhi and additional police personnel have been deployed there, officials said.

Officers of the rank of assistant commissioner of police have also been deployed near the Chief Minister's home, they said.

According to ED officials, the agency team went to Mr Kejriwal's residence to serve him a summons, hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in the case.

The ED team informed the staff at the Chief Minister's residence that it has a search warrant, they said.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

