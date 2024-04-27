BJP's Huge Corruption Signboard Near Arvind Kejriwal's Residence

Arvind Kejriwal is in judicial custody till May 7

Amid the intensifying campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, the Delhi BJP leaders on Saturday fixed a signage near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence calling it "Sheesh Mahal-Corruption Ka Adda". The signage fixed near the Delhi Chief Minister's renovated bungalow in Civil Lines was fixed since the "palatial house" was "illegally" constructed, said Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

Arvind Kejriwal arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the now scrapped excise policy of his government is in judicial custody till May 7.

Virendra Sachdeva accompanied by other party leaders, including former mayor Jai Prakash, Delhi BJP's media department head Praveen Shankar Kapoor and media Relations head Vikram Mittal, put the iron sign board painted with the bold lettered "Sheesh Mahal" showing direction to the Chief Minister's residence.

"Delhiites who elected Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister feel ashamed as every other day a new saga of his government's corruption comes out. The statements of the court approvers in the liquor scam clearly show that deals of the scam were done in the CM House that itself was illegally constructed. So, we have named it 'Sheesh Mahal-Corruption Ka Adda'," he said.

Meanwhile, AAP's Delhi unit secretary Reena Gupta said the entire case against Arvind Kejriwal is a "blatant conspiracy designed to obstruct him from the Lok Sabha elections campaign".

"Let's not forget, he is not just any Chief Minister, but a three-time elected immensely popular leader chosen by the people," she said.

