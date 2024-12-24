After Free Treatment For Seniors, AAP's Next Poll Promise Is 24-Hour Water

This announcement is part of a series of welfare measures unveiled by the AAP recently.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal today announced plans to provide a 24-hour water supply across Delhi ahead of Assembly elections next year. Mr Kejriwal said that the 24-hour supply has already begun in the Rajendra Nagar area of the national capital.

"Good news. From today, 24-hour water supply is starting in a colony of Rajendra Nagar. Very soon, it will be available in the entire city too," Mr Kejriwal said.

This announcement is part of a series of welfare measures unveiled by the AAP recently. The party has announced the Sanjeevani Yojana, aimed at providing free medical treatment to Delhi residents aged 60 and above. Registration for the scheme has already begun in the Jangpura assembly constituency, where the AAP has fielded its former deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, as a candidate for the upcoming elections.

"Under the Sanjeevani Yojana, if elderly individuals above 60 years of age fall ill, whether they visit a government hospital or a private hospital, the Delhi government will cover the entire cost of their treatment," Mr Kejriwal said on Monday. He added that the scheme has the potential to benefit approximately 20-25 lakh senior citizens in Delhi.

The former Delhi chief minister also claimed that there has been a positive response to the Mahila Samman Yojana, a scheme aimed at providing a monthly allowance of Rs 2,100 to women residing in Delhi. According to the Chief Minister, approximately 2.5 lakh women registered for the scheme within hours of its launch.

AAP recently announced the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship, which aims to support the higher education of Dalit students. However, specific details about the scholarship's budget and implementation remain undisclosed.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP secured a landslide victory, winning 62 out of 70 seats. The BJP managed only eight. With the next elections expected in early 2025, both parties are doubling down on efforts to sway voters.