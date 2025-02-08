"Result Will Reflect AAP's Inaction, Corruption": Manoj Tiwari On Delhi Trends

The trends show the people of Delhi have accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has said as the BJP crossed the majority mark and remained ahead of the AAP in the early rounds of counting for the assembly elections.

Mr Tiwari, who has headed the party's Delhi unit in the past, said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is being punished for their "inaction and corruption".

"The BJP is way ahead in the early trends, but we will wait for results. I believe that we will have an even better tally than this. I need not say much today; it is clear that the people of Delhi have accepted Modi ji's guarantees," said the singer-tuned-politician.

Read: "Aur Lado": Omar Abdullah Jabs INDIA Allies AAP, Congress Over Delhi Rout

The MP from North-East Delhi said that every section of voters has turned away from the AAP. "This can be seen in the trends. The result will reflect the AAP's inaction, corruption, and the way they added to the hardships of the people," he added.

On the Congress's performance, Mr Tiwari said he has seen the party's vote share and found that they are worried about their future. "But there's no signal that they will open their account anytime soon," he said.

Read: AAP's Top Leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Manish Sisodia Trail

Current trends suggest the BJP has crossed the majority mark while the AAP is catching up. Congress is at zero.

Virendra Sachdeva, who now heads the Delhi BJP unit, has said that the trends are as per the party's expectations. "Our workers have worked very hard and the public has also blessed us," he told reporters this morning.