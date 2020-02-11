Delhi Election Result 2020: Arvind Kejriwal Leads By 2,000 Votes From New Delhi Constituency

Assembly election results: According to early trends Kejriwal got 3775 votes.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal is leading by more than two thousand votes from New Delhi constituency. The counting for New Delhi seat is taking place at Gol Market. Mr Kejriwal is pitted against Sunil Yadav of the BJP and Romesh Sabharwal of the Congress.

According to early trends Mr Kejriwal got 3775 votes and BJP's Sunil Yadav is close behind.

Deputy CM and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia is also ahead in Patparganj.

Another AAP candidate Sourabh Bhardwaj is leading from Greater Kailash seat by at least 3800 votes.

The counting for the 70 assembly seats is underway in Delhi.

In 2015, Mr Kejriwal won a resounding victory in Delhi elections, winning 67 out of the 70 seats.

