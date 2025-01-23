BJP's Parvesh Verma Gets Legal Notices For 'Punjab Cars In Delhi' Remark

BJP leader Parvesh Verma has received a string of legal notices, demanding a public apology for his remarks on the number of vehicles from Punjab that have entered Delhi ahead of the Assembly polls.

In an interaction with the media Tuesday, the former MP claimed that thousands of vehicle with Punjab registration plates were roaming around in Delhi, implying that AAP was bringing people from Punjab -- where it is in power -- to Delhi in an attempt to influence the polls.

"Punjab CM, all the ministers and MLAs of Punjab have come here only for the New Delhi constituency. Thousands of vehicles having Punjab numbers are moving here - who are there in those vehicles? Republic Day preparations are going on, what big thing these people are going to do that may compromise our security?" he said, adding that he has raised the issue with the Election Commission and Delhi Police.

Mr Verma alleged that Punjab government employees were being brought to Delhi to campaign for AAP. "These individuals are masquerading as AAP workers," he said.

The remarks drew fire from AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"There are lakhs of Punjabis living in Delhi whose families and ancestors have made countless sacrifices for the country. Lakhs of Punjabi refugees also live in Delhi who left everything behind during the difficult times of partition and settled in Delhi. Their families have also suffered numerous hardships," Kejriwal posted on X.

"The things BJP leaders are saying today are insulting the martyrdom and sacrifice (of Punjabis). I felt very sad to hear this statement. Delhi is ruled by Punjabis. By calling Punjabis a threat to the country, the BJP has insulted lakhs of Punjabis living in Delhi. BJP should apologise to the Punjabis," Mr Kejriwal said.

Mr Mann said there is no restriction on people from any corner of the country visiting the national capital. "Listen to this statement of BJP. This is extremely dangerous, worrying and insulting to Punjabis. They are marking vehicles with Punjab number plates and asking why are vehicles from Punjab roaming in Delhi. They are saying as if Punjabis are a threat to the security of the country. This is extremely insulting to me and every Punjabi in the country. Today every Punjabi is feeling extremely pained and insulted. It is not right to question the patriotism of Punjabis in this way for your dirty politics," he said.

The notices to Mr Verma have been sent by lawyers on the behalf of different individuals based out of Delhi as well as Punjab. The notices underline how the BJP leader's remarks have hurt the sentiments of the Punjabi community and demand a public apology. The notices warn of further legal action if he did not apologise.

The notices also stress the sacrifices made by Punjabis for the country and add that Mr Verma's remarks make members of the community feel alienated.

"Your implication that these individuals pose a security threat, especially in light of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, is both baseless and misleading," one of the notices says. Another says it is a "clear example of hate speech".

One of the notices says Mr Verma's remarks "insult a community that has contributed significantly to the nation, wrongly painting them as potential wrongdoers in light of national security". "This kind of rhetoric has the potential to incite violence and promote discord, which is utterly reprehensible."

A two-time MP, Mr Verma is contesting the Delhi polls from the New Delhi seat this time. He is up against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit.

अपने भेजे हुए गुंडों और आपदा के विधायकों को पंजाबी समाज से मत जोड़ो। आपके गुंडे और आपका आपदा ए आज़म इस बार कुछ भी कर लो : ना तो दिल्ली वासी आपकी बातों में आयेंगे, ना आपके जाल में फसेंगे। और हाँ, अगर मेरे पंजाबी भाई बहनों का ख्याल रखना है, तो केजरीवाल की चापलूसी करने के अलावा अपने… https://t.co/oSDquyfQVz pic.twitter.com/Z93yByfVbk — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) January 22, 2025

Doubling down on his charge, Mr Verma told news agency ANI today, "So many vehicles have come from Punjab in just one week, thousands of vehicles. The Chief Minister, MLAs, councillors, the entire party is coming here and giving alcohol to people, giving them money, getting CCTV cameras of fake Chinese companies installed, influencing the voters here. So yesterday Delhi Police also asked for an answer as to who all have been given security, who all have come here?"

He said AAP leaders are making false allegations against him. "They know that they are losing the elections hence they are making false statements against me. I have filed a Rs.100 crore defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. I will use the money for the people of New Delhi assembly," he said.

Mr Verma told the media that he was not blaming the Punjab government employees who had come to Delhi. "If Punjab government tells them to go to Delhi and ensure Arvind Kejriwal's victory and threatens to sack them, they will come to save their jobs."