"If Centre Gives Land...": Arvind Kejriwal On Housing For Sanitation Workers

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday proposed a new housing scheme for sanitation workers employed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Mr Kejriwal has requested the central government to provide land for the project, which would be constructed by the Delhi government.

Addressing a press Arvind Kejriwal said, "The land in Delhi comes under the central government... If the central government provides land at highly subsidised rates, then the Delhi government will get houses constructed on them and government employees will pay in easy instalments and become house owners. I have requested that we begin this scheme from the sanitation workers of NDMC and Nagar Nigam, under which the central government will provide land and the Delhi government will construct the house."

Under the proposed scheme, sanitation workers would be able to purchase homes at subsidised rates and repay the cost in easy instalments deducted from their salaries.

"The sanitation workers will get the instalments deducted from their salaries in the few last years before retiring... I hope the centre and the PM agree on this because this is for the poor people... Later on, this scheme can be implemented for the other government workers too...," he added.

Mr Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising the need for affordable housing for these workers, who are often unable to own homes after retirement.

"I want to draw your attention to a very important issue concerning the sanitation workers employed in the NDMC and MCD areas. These workers are the backbone of our city's cleanliness system. During their service, they reside in government-provided accommodation," read the letter written in Hindi.

"However, after retirement, they are required to vacate these houses. They are unable to purchase their own homes or afford the high rents in Delhi, leaving them and their families in a precarious situation," added the letter.

The scheme, which would initially benefit sanitation workers, is expected to be extended to other government employees in the future. Mr Kejriwal hopes that the central government will agree to provide land for the project, which aims to address the housing needs of Delhi's sanitation workers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)