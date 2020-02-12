Mamata Banerjee Will Lose In Bengal Polls: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Kailash Vijayvargiya said that Mamata Banerjee is cheering after seeing BJP's defeat (File)

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said that All India Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee should worry about the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal as her party is going to lose in the polls.

Earlier today, Ms Banerjee congratulated Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal for a massive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections. Ms Banerjee also slammed the BJP for not doing enough for development and accused the party of "political vendetta."

When asked about this, Mr Vijayvargiya said, "Mamata had no role in Delhi. Hence she is cheering only after seeing BJP's defeat but she is going to lose and she should worry about that."

He further stated that as compared to the last election, BJP has won more seats this time.

The AAP has won 58 seats and BJP seven out of a total of 70 assembly seats at stake in the city-state where the polling was held on February 8.

As per the counting, being held at 21 places today, the AAP is leading on four seats and the BJP on one. Congress is nowhere in the reckoning.