2 Women Hid 181 Cocaine Capsules In Stomach, Arrested At Delhi Airport

Two women travelling from Uganda were arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after cocaine worth Rs 28 crore was found hidden in their stomachs, said custom officials.

The two women had hidden cocaine in pills and swallowed them, the officials said. The seized cocaine weighs nearly 2 kg.

One of them was caught on Thursday. She told police that she was carrying 81 pills inside her stomach. She was then taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where cocaine weighing around 0.891 kg was found inside her. The recovered drug is valued at Rs 13.6 crore in the international market.

Around 80 capsules were found hidden in the stomach of the woman arrested on May 22. She too was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for an x-ray examination. The cocaine found inside the pills weighed 0.957 kg and is valued at Rs 14 crore.