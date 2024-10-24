Developer Buys 'JioHotstar' Domain, Wants Reliance To Fund Higher Studies

Representational Image

A developer has allegedly purchased the "JioHotstar" domain amid reports of the merger of Reliance's JioCinema and US giant Disney's Hotstar. The merger is reportedly moving towards completion after regulatory approvals.



The Delhi-based developer has asked Reliance Industries to fund his studies at Cambridge University in exchange for handing over the domain.

The person has posted a letter to Reliance Industries executives on the domain, detailing his journey behind the move.

“I thought, 'If they acquire Hotstar, they might rename it to JioHotstar.com',” the person, who remained anonymous, said. “My intention of buying this domain was simple: if this merger happens, I might be able to fulfil my dream of studying at Cambridge.”

The developer, selected for Cambridge University's Accelerate program in 2021, said, “I couldn't crack IIT and always wanted to learn from the best. Coming from a Tier-II college, being selected for this program was an incredibly valuable and practical experience.”



“Cambridge also offers a full degree program in entrepreneurship, which I've always dreamed of pursuing but could never afford. It's quite expensive,” he shared.



Now that the merger is almost confirmed, the developer believes that the domain JioHotstar would serve as an ideal brand name for the combined entity, maintaining the brand equity of both platforms.

The person is seeking Rs 1 crore to cover tuition fees for the Executive MBA programme at Cambridge.

The developer considers this a “minor expense” for Reliance, but a “life-changing” opportunity for him/her.

In the latest update on the domain, the person revealed that Reliance denied the request and was proceeding with legal action.