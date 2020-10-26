Gurgaon Man Arrested In Delhi Hit-And-Run That Killed Cyclist

Delhi: A restaurant owner has been arrested in a hit-and-run case that led to the death of a cyclist.

A restaurant owner from Gurgaon has been arrested in a case of hit-and-run on Sunday night, in which a cyclist was run over in a south Delhi locality, the police said today.

According to the Delhi Police, the incident took place around 9 PM on Sunday when accused Rohit was driving through a south Delhi area near the Jasola Wildlife Sanctuary. Rohit's car, which he had borrowed from an acquaintance, allegedly hit 30-year-old local resident Akhilesh - a furniture store manager.

"The police reached the accident site within minutes and took Akhilesh to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he died while undergoing treatment for his injuries," senior Delhi Police officer Atul Thakur said.

The police used visuals from CCTV cameras to identify the car's registration number, and trace its owner - Ramesh Kumar - who directed them to Gurgaon-resident Rohit. The police have also seized the car from a repair workshop in Faridabad, Mr Thakur said.

Delhi has seen a sharp rise in cases of speeding and related accidents this year after the coronavirus-necessitated lockdown reduced traffic on its choked roads.

According to the Delhi Police, some 20 lakh people have been fined for speeding since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March.