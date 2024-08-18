Mercedes Runs Over Cyclist In Delhi, Driver Arrested, Car Seized

The victim has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, who was a gardener by profession.

In yet another hit-and-run case, a 34-year-old cyclist was found dead on a south Delhi road after he was hit by a Mercedes car on Saturday, police said.

A passerby called up the police after seeing the man lying in a pool of blood on the Ashram to Bhogal flyover. The body was found on the roadside while his cycle was discovered around 150 metres away.

The victim has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, a gardener, who was a resident of South Delhi's Madanpur Khadar. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

During investigation, the driver of the Mercedes was identified as 45-year-old Pradeep Gautam, who lives in Noida. The owner of the luxury car had given Gautam the vehicle to put it up for sale.

Gautam has been arrested and his vehicle was seized for further investigation.

The postmortem will be conducted today and the body will be handed over to the relatives after the autopsy.

Last week, in a similar hit-and-run incident, a man was killed and his friend was severely injured when a speeding SUV crushed them at Versova beach in the early hours of the morning.

The victim was a 36-year-old rickshaw driver who was sleeping on the beach with his friend to escape the heat. The driver of the SUV and his friend were arrested by the police.