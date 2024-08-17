Delhi Court Reserves Order On Summoning Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi In Land For Job Case

The court will pronounce the order on August 24. (File photo)

The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday reserved an order on summoning former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and others in land for a job money laundering case under PMLA. The court is to pronounce the order on August 24.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recently filed a supplementary charge sheet.

Special judge Vishal Gogne after considering the supplementary charge sheet and submissions of ED's counsel reserved the order on summoning Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son Tejashwi Yadav, and nine other charge-sheeted accused.

The ED on August 6, filed an Ist supplementary charge sheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and other accused.

This supplementary charge sheet has the names of Lallan Chaudhary, Hazari Rai, Dharmender Kumar, Akhileshwar Singh, Ravinder Kumar, Late Lal Babu Rai, Sonmatia Devi, Late Kishun Dev Rai and Sanjay Rai.

It also has 96 relied-upon documents.

On July 6, the Rouse Avenue court granted time and directed that ED shall file an additional/ concluding charge sheet by the next date of hearing.

The joint director of Enforcement Director had also appeared under the direction of the court. He apprised the court about the status of the investigation and steps taken by the agency.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav along with other accused had already been charge-sheeted by the ED in this case.

ED's SPP Manish Jain along with Snehal Sharda appeared for ED before the court.

The special public prosecutor (SPP) clarified that it is a supplementary charge sheet based on the evidence and material the agency has till now.

Earlier, the court had directed the ED to expedite the investigation, it had directed that ED shall file an additional/concluding charge sheet by the next date.

In April, the court had directed the ED to finalise the conclusion of the pending investigation in the Land for Job money laundering case within two weeks.

In this case, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav have been charge-sheeted along with Amit Katyal and Hridyanand Chaudhary. All accused except Amit Katyal appeared through video conferencing.

On February 28, the court granted regular bail to Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, and Hridyanand Chaudhary.