Delhi Court Records Statement Of Unnao Rape Survivor's Uncle

The court has framed murder charges against Kuldeep Sengar and four others. (File)

A Delhi court today recorded the statement of the Unnao rape survivor's relative in the case in which expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar is a key accused.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma was presiding over the in-camera hearing in the 2017 case of alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of the woman by the MLA.

An uncle of the Unnao rape survivor, who has been convicted in a 19-year-old case and sentenced to 10-year jail term on a case filed by Kuldeep Sengar's brother Atul Singh, had been transferred to the Tihar jail in Delhi from a prison in Uttar Pradesh to ensure his safety.

The recording of the statement remained inconclusive and will continue on September 2.

The Supreme Court had transferred four criminal cases from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi -- the 2017 rape case; an alleged fake matter under the Arms Act against the father of the rape survivor; his death in police custody, and the gang rape of the woman.

The court had earlier directed the media to abstain from reporting names and addresses of the rape survivor, her family and witnesses and certain other aspects of the case.

The court on August 9 framed charges against Kuldeep Sengar for allegedly kidnapping and raping the woman. It had also framed charges against Atul Singh for allegedly taking her to Kuldeep Sengar's house on June 4, 2017 without the consent of her parents with the knowledge that she would be subjected to rape.

Both the accused, had however, denied the allegations, saying they have been falsely implicated in the case.

