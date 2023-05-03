Delhi Couple Arrested For Killing Man, Dumping Body In Drain: Police

The accused stuffed his body into a bag and disposed it after killing, police said. (Representational)

A man and his wife have been arrested for allegedly killing a person and later disposing of his body in a drain in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Subham and his wife Fatama, they said, adding their third associate Sunny has been absconding.

Police said they received call about a large bag dumped in Najafgarh drain opposite a dumpyard at Shiv Vihar in Uttam Nagar.

On reaching the spot, police found the body of a man in his early 20's stuffed inside the bag, which is usually used for delivering articles by e-commerce companies, a senior police officer said.

The man was later identified as Umesh, a resident of Vikas Nagar, he said.

During investigation, it was learnt that on Sunday evening, Umesh had gone to the room of his acquaintance Sunny, known for taking some intoxicating substances where others were also present. A scuffle broke out between them and he was killed, the officer said.

After killing Umesh, the accused stuffed his body into a large bag and disposed it of in the drain on Monday, he added.

A case has been registered and the exact reason behind the killing is being investigated, police said. PTI AMP

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)