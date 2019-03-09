Sheila Dikshit Meets Sonia Gandhi Days After Ruling Out AAP Alliance

Earlier this week, Sheila Dikshit ruled out an alliance with AAP. (File)

Delhi Congress Chief Sheila Dikshit met UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Saturday, days after the party ruled out an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to take on the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

After meeting Ms Gandhi, Ms Dikshit proceeded to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office to meet Delhi unit party leaders.

Though it was not immediately clear as to what transpired at these meetings, the development comes against the backdrop of a section in Delhi Congress favouring an electoral tie-up with the AAP.

Earlier this week, Ms Dikshit, after meeting with Congress President Rahul Gandhi, had declared that there was unanimity against forging an alliance with the AAP.

Following the announcement, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said there are "rumours" that the Congress has a "secret understanding" with the BJP and asserted that his party is ready to fight the "unholy alliance".

Mr Kejriwal also said that the Congress was helping the BJP by not allying with the AAP.

"At a time when the whole country wants to defeat Modi-Shah duo, Cong is helping BJP by splitting anti-BJP vote. Rumours r that Cong has some secret understanding wid BJP. Delhi is ready to fight against Cong-BJP alliance. People will defeat this unholy alliance," he had tweeted.

As per sources, a section of Congress leaders who are in favour for alliance includes senior leaders like PC Chako and Ajay Maken.

On February 28, Mr Chacko had met Dikshi and suggested that the party should form an alliance with AAP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, said a source.

The source also added that the AAP is willing to tie up at least in Delhi, Haryana and, Punjab. However, a section of Congress leaders opposed the move.

Reacting on the same, AAP Delhi State convener Gopal Rai denied all speculations and claimed that the party has already started poll campaigning.

"Who Sheila Dikshit meets is not of concern to do the AAP. We have started the election campaign. Now, it is not time to talk about all these things. The public also does not want an alliance anymore," Mr Rai said.