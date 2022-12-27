Delhi Wakes Up To Shivers, Dense Fog As Cold Wave Batters North India

Delhi streets were wrapped in a blanket of dense fog this morning

Delhi woke up to shivers this morning, its streets wrapped in a blanket of dense fog that brought visibility down to a minimum.

The temperature in the national capital this morning hovered around 7 degrees Celsius as a cold wave swept through north India. The minimum temperature was at the season's lowest, about 3 degrees below normal.

Parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand reported dense to very dense fog conditions. Drivers on Delhi's streets kept hazard lights on while moving cautiously through the foggy streets.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted severe conditions for Delhi today.

"Cold Day/Severe Cold Day Conditions very likely in some parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Rajasthan and cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand on 26th and 27th December 2022," the IMD had said in a bulletin at 3.30 pm yesterday.

"Due to prevailing light wind and high moisture in lower tropospheric levels, Dense to Very Dense Fog very likely to continue over some parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and West Rajasthan during the next 48 hours," the IMD said.

Delhi's air quality continues to remain the 'very poor' category.