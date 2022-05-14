Arvind Kejriwal Vists Delhi Fire Site, Orders Magisterial Inquiry

Arvind Kejriwal said that DNA tests would be conducted to ascertain the identities.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today reached the fire incident site near Mundka metro station, and said that the government has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident.

The Chief Minister also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs for the family of those who died while the injured will be given Rs 50,000 as aid.

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Kejriwal said, "I have ordered a magisterial enquiry on behalf of the Delhi government. An aid of Rs 10 lakh would be given to the family of those who died and Rs 50,000 to the injured ones. The two brothers have been arrested. Strict action would be taken against the guilty after the investigation."

Stating that the bodies of the dead were not identified yet, the Chief Minister said that DNA tests would be conducted to ascertain their identities.

"Bodies of those who died were charred to the extent that many of them have not been identified yet. We have deployed help to identify the missing and the dead. We will conduct the DNA test through the FSL to ascertain identities of the remains," he said.

"We are awaiting the investigation to know if any officer or an agency was responsible for the incident," the CM said.

A massive fire had broken out yesterday evening that left 27 people dead and 12 injured in the tragic incident.

However, the blaze was brought under control, informed the fire officials.

