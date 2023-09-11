Delhi Civic Body To Release Detained Stray Dogs Back Into Their Areas

The MCD said that the detained dogs are being released in their areas. (Representational)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday said that the dogs picked up for sterilisation, immunisation, and observation are being released in their areas, an official statement said.

The entire process is being carried out in consonance of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, it said.

The civic body's response came a day after the G20 Leaders' Summit concluded in the national capital.

"The dogs which were picked up for sterilisation/immunisation/observation are being released in their respective locations from where they were picked," it said in the statement.

The civic body countered allegations that arose over the past few days over its handling of the dogs, calling the objections "against public spirit." "Unwarranted allegations/apprehensions just to gain brownie points and serve vested interests goes blatantly against the public spirit. The MCD is conscious of dogs' welfare and requests one and all to avoid shenanigans," it said.

The MCD's decision to pick city's stray dogs en masse was challenged before the Delhi High Court on Monday, the statement said.

It said the writ petition was disposed off with directions that the MCD will conduct itself as per ABC Rules, 2023, which it said it was already bound to do.

"It is once again assured, at the cost of repetition, that the entire exercise of lifting and releasing the dogs is being done in compliance of ABC, Rules 2023. The MCD being a responsible organisation is sensitive to the cause and doing all the acts as per law," the statement said.

Several animal activists had approached the MCD officials in connection with picking up of stray dogs and also submitted a memorandum demanding the stray dogs be sent back to their territories after the G20 summit.

The Congress too waded into the controversy calling the act of detaining of dogs an act of cruelty, and posting a video on X which showed stray dogs being pulled by their neck with a leash.

"Watch this video to witness the shocking cruelty inflicted upon innocent street dogs by the Modi government in preparation for the G20 summit. Dogs are being dragged by their necks, beaten with sticks and thrown into cages. They are being denied food and water, and they are being subjected to extreme stress and fear," the party wrote in its post.

