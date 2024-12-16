Delhi Civic Body To Install Mist Sprayers On Electric Poles To Fight Air Pollution

In 1st phase, 15 mist sprayers will be installed on electric poles at Lodhi Road. (Representational)

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ease of Living mission, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced the installation of "Mist Sprayers" on electric poles to combat rising air pollution and maintain a clean, green, and beautiful NDMC area, according to Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Monday.

Kuljeet Singh Chahal stated that under PM Modi's leadership, efforts have been directed towards enhancing urban living standards and implementing the Ease of Living mission in a structured manner. The NDMC's initiative is a significant step towards making the area pollution-free, noted the statement from the council.

In the first phase, 15 mist sprayers will be installed on electric poles along a 500-metre stretch of Lodhi Road. Each pole will feature five nozzles, with each nozzle having six spray holes, resulting in 30 spray points per pole. The system will use 81 litres of water per pole per hour of operation. To support this, four tanks with a capacity of 5,000 litres each will be installed, utilising treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) to conserve fresh water.

Kuljeet Singh Chahal mentioned that the project is currently in its initial phase and is expected to be implemented next year, with plans to complete the work within a set timeline.

He further added that following the successful implementation on Lodhi Road, the project will be expanded to key locations such as Shanti Path and Africa Avenue, with a broader rollout planned across the NDMC jurisdiction.

Highlighting other pollution control initiatives, Kuljeet Singh Chahal stated that NDMC has deployed Mechanical Road Sweepers (MRS) equipped with GPS tracking for efficient road cleaning. Real-time monitoring of these operations is conducted via the Smart City Integrated Command and Control Centre.

The council has also procured anti-smog guns and mist spray machines to reduce dust and particulate matter. Water tankers with capacities ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 litres are used for watering roadside trees and shrubs, employing treated water from STPs to minimise fresh water usage.

Additionally, NDMC organises tree plantation drives to enhance greenery and ensures the regular watering of roadside green spaces. Dust control measures are strictly enforced at construction sites. All these efforts align with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of a pollution-free India.

Kuljeet Singh Chahal affirmed that Team NDMC is dedicated to adopting innovative and effective pollution control measures while upholding the highest standards of environmental sustainability.

