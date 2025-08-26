Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Cracks Down On Absentee Officers At Public Hearings

Weekly public hearing camps across Delhi's districts are set to get stricter after fresh directions from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. This comes a week after the Chief Minister was attacked at one such public hearing.

Officials can no longer skip grievance redressal camps or send junior staff as substitutes. The order makes it mandatory for designated officers to attend, with disciplinary action on the cards for those absent without prior permission.

The Divisional Commissioner issued the new instructions after finding that several officers had been missing from recent hearings and coordination meetings despite repeated reminders from the Chief Minister.

Departments have now been told to nominate officers at the deputy commissioner or sub-divisional level who will attend every week without fail.

On April 7, the Chief Minister had first directed district magistrates and the Divisional Commissioner to ensure at least one public hearing camp was held in each revenue district every week. She also made it clear that sending representatives would not be tolerated.

"A public hearing is not a mere formality, but a direct channel of communication between the government and the people," the Chief Minister said.

According to the officials, a follow-up review on June 4 saw the CM reiterate the same message: prior permission from the district magistrate is mandatory if an officer cannot attend. Absence without approval will invite disciplinary action.

The Divisional Commissioner's latest order has gone out to all department heads, as well as the MCD, DDA, NDMC, and Delhi Cantonment Board. It makes clear that both weekly public hearings and inter-departmental coordination meetings are compulsory across districts.

Ms Gupta stressed that the intent is to ensure citizens don't feel ignored. "Officers must understand that their presence is part of their accountability to the public, and it cannot be ignored under any circumstances," she said.

The push comes amid growing public frustration over officials skipping grievance forums. The government hopes the move will make weekly hearings meaningful rather than symbolic.

