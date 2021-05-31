Delhi Chief Minister Will Continue To Demand Vaccines Despite BJP Attack: Manish Sisodia

BJP should focus on inoculating people, instead of playing "dirty politics", Manish Sisodia said. (File)

BJP leaders "criticise and abuse" Arvind Kejriwal whenever he works for the people, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Monday, while asserting that the chief minister will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines, despite the attack on him by the ruling party at the Centre.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda have "criticised and abused" Mr Kejriwal as he has started demanding more vaccines for Delhi, he said.

"BJP leaders have been criticising and abusing Kejriwal because they want to cover up the failure of their government in vaccine management. But no matter how much they abuse, Kejriwal will continue to demand vaccines for the people of Delhi," Mr Sisodia said at an online briefing.

The BJP is trying to stop Kejriwal's mass vaccination drive, he alleged while suggesting that the BJP should focus on inoculating people, instead of playing "dirty politics".

"Every time Arvind Kejriwal begins his work towards helping people and managing the COVID-19 crisis, BJP leaders, instead of following the lead, start talking nonsense, abuse him and try to stop his efforts," Mr Sisodia said.

He also claimed that the BJP stopped Delhi's medical oxygen supply and that it was Mr Kejriwal who fought for its resumption to save lives.

Mr Khattar had said Mr Kejriwal is giving out vaccines "too fast", while Mr Nadda is also making "condemnable" statements, Mr Sisodia said.

"They may continue saving the vaccines and selling those but the Kejriwal government's mission is to vaccinate all people and protect them," he said.

When it was time for vaccine procurement, the BJP was busy in "poll management and image management" and now, its leaders are asking to vaccinate people slowly to save vaccines, he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital is committed to getting every person in Delhi inoculated before the third wave of the coronavirus, the deputy chief minister said.