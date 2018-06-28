Delhi-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Patna After Bird Hit

Air India spokesperson added that all passengers were safe and were directed to another flight for Delhi.

The aircraft was being examined by engineers. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Patna with 122 passengers onboard made an emergency landing today after it suffered a bird hit, an Air India spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that all passengers were safe and were directed to another flight for Delhi.

Flight AI 410 was bound for Delhi from Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan Airport at 12.40 pm. Moments into the flight, it suffered a bird hit and returned to Patna, the spokesperson said.

The aircraft was being examined by engineers.

Earlier this month, an IndiGo flight and a SpiceJet flight had also experienced bird hit over Patna airspace.

