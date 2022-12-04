Delhi Bans Construction, Demolition Activities As Air Quality Worsens

Delhi's average air quality index stood at 407 at 4 pm today, which is in the 'severe' category

In an attempt to keep rising air pollution under control, authorities in Delhi have issued fresh restrictions on construction work and demolition activities.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Centre's air quality panel, has directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to ban all non-essential construction work in the region under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 407 at 4 pm today.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The pollution level in Delhi had entered the 'severe' category after November 4, when the AQI was 447, following which, the CAQM had directed the authorities to impose a ban on all construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, except in essential projects.

Later, on November 14, the CAQM directed authorities to revoke the curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR under Stage III of GRAP, including a ban on non-essential construction activities.

However, in view of worsening air quality over the last few days, this ban has now been reintroduced.