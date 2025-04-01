Delhi Assembly To Run Entirely On Solar Power In 100 Days: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Vijendra Gupta announced on Tuesday that the entire Delhi Assembly will run on solar energy within the next 100 days.

During a discussion in the assembly, Speaker Vijendra Gupta said the Assembly's electricity will be supplied by solar panels and any excess power generated will be fed back into the grid.

The work to be completed within a 100-day target, he said.

Announcing Delhi's budget on March 25, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the government is in the process of signing an agreement with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to implement the 'PM Surya Ghar: Free Electricity Scheme' in Delhi.

Under the scheme, residential consumers in Delhi will receive subsidies of up to Rs 78,000, Rekha Gupta said.

"To enhance the impact of this initiative, my government is also proposing a new scheme called 'PM Surya Ghar: Free Electricity Scheme - State Top Up,' with an allocated budget of Rs 50 crore. The goal is to equip 2.3 lakh residential rooftops with solar energy over the next three years," she said.

