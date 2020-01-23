Delhi Assembly Elections Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal Holds Roadshow In Matiala

Arvind Kejriwal will cover all the areas under the Matiala Vidhansabha today.

Surrounded by scores of supporters, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took out a roadshow in northwest Delhi''s Matiala Assembly constituency on Thursday. Mr Kejriwal, atop an open yellow coloured jeep, waved to the public and shook hands with them as his roadshow moved through the narrow lanes of the Matiala Assembly. He was accompanied by Matiala MLA Gulab Singh Yadav.

The chief minister will later visit Kalkaji and Tugalaqabad to campaign for his party.

Meanwhile, the BJP will begin its campaign in full steam with former party president and Union Home minister Amit Shah holding public meetings and a "padyatra" in the city later in the day. Mr Shah, who plans to raise national issues such as the Citizenship Amendment Act, will address two meetings in Matiala and Nangloi Jat assembly constituencies. He will then lead a padyatra in Uttam Nagar in the evening, said a Delhi BJP statement.

Voting for Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 and results will be out on February 11. BJP is contesting on 67 seats and has left two seats to JD(U) and one for LJP, its alliance partners in Delhi Assembly polls.

Jan 23, 2020 15:04 (IST) Public programmes of Home Minister Amit Shah



Public meeting in Matiala Time: 6:00 PM Venue: Mahila Park, Palam Road

Padyatra in Uttam Nagar Time: 7:00 PM Venue: Uttam Nagar

Public meeting in Nangloi Jatt Time: 8:00 PM Venue: Jawalpuri Main Road near Nangloi DTC Depot

Jan 23, 2020 14:54 (IST) Congress to connect with voters via social media: Report



The Congress besides the traditional door to door campaigns and public rallies, is tapping the social media to connect with the voters, news agency IAN reported.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 and suffered losses in two assembly polls in 2013 and 2015, is looking for chance revival in this election.

In the past few days, the Congress social media team is pushing out videos, pictures, banners and memes to highlight the failures of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital.

A senior Delhi Congress leader, on condition of anonymity, told IANS, "In order to connect with the youth voters, the party is using the social media platforms to highlight the failures of the AAP and the BJP. The plan is to reach out to the youths who use smartphones. Through our social media campaign we are also making the people and youth aware of our party's plans for the development of Delhi."

A control room for the social media team has been formed on the second floor of Congress' state unit office. The social media team develops the content and forwards it to the WhatsApp groups of the frontal organisations and the candidates from all the Assemblies.

Jan 23, 2020 14:50 (IST)

Jan 23, 2020 11:15 (IST) The Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC would not have resonance in the Delhi Assembly polls as they are national issues and the elections in the national capital will be fought on state matters, AAP's Rajinder Nagar candidate Raghav Chadha said.

Thirty-one years old Chadha is fighting his first assembly election.

Jan 23, 2020 11:13 (IST) The Delhi Chief Minister is leading the February 8 election campaign in the city, among the party's 39 star campaigners.

Similarly, party leader Manish Sisodia will hold public meetings in Trilokpuri and Kondali on Thursday.