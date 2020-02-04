Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP Releases Manifesto With Plan For 24-Hour Markets, Clean Water

The Aam Aadmi Party today released its manifesto for the February 8 polls

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the February 8 polls, focussing on quality education, health, clean water, and 24-hour electricity in the national capital.

Released by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as "28-point guarantee card", the manifesto promises doorstep delivery of ration, a free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens and Rs 1 crore compensation to the family of a safai karamchari if he dies on duty.

The party said its vision is to make every family prosperous and it will continue to work for full statehood to Delhi.

The manifesto also included a plan to allow markets for 24 hours under a pilot project.