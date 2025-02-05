Advertisement

You Must Cast Your Votes In Delhi Polls: PM Modi To Voters

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: In a post on X, PM Modi especially greeted the first time young voters.

You Must Cast Your Votes In Delhi Polls: PM Modi To Voters
Delhi Assembly Polls:
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters of Delhi that they must cast their valuable votes in the assembly elections being held on Wednesday.

In a post on X, he especially greeted the first time young voters.

Do keep this in mind, he said, "Pahle matdaan, phir jalpaan" (First vote, have meal later).

He urged voters to participate in the festival of democracy with enthusiasm.

Voting for all 70 seats in the Delhi assembly is being held on Wednesday.

PM Modi has spearheaded the BJP's intense campaign to against the Aam Aadmi Party, which is in power in Delhi since 2015. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

