"Not A Contender": BJP Leader Reacts To AAP's Chief Minister Face Claim

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s claims that the opposition party is likely to consider projecting him as the chief ministerial face in next month's Delhi assembly elections, saying he is not a contender for the top post.

Mr Bidhuri, who is contesting the polls from Kalkaji seat against Chief Minister Atishi, made the clarification amid Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal's allegations that the BJP intends to field the former MP as the chief ministerial candidate in a day or two. The opposition party has, however, repeatedly dismissed the claim.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Bidhuri said: "I am as dedicated to the people as I am to my party. Talks about the chief minister's role for me are totally baseless. I will continue to work timelessly as your servant."

The BJP leader also said he is a "loyal worker" of the party. "The party has constantly blessed me and expressed trust in me. While I was holding important responsibilities for twenty-five years, the party made me an MP twice and an MLA thrice and has given me the opportunity to come to your door for the fourth time," he said, referring to his term as MP from 2014 to 2019 and 2019 to 2024, and election as MLA in 2003, 2008 and 2013.

The former MP also hit out at Mr Kejriwal for his "misleading propaganda" against him. "I want to make it clear that I am not a claimant for any post," he said.

"With your blessings, I am dedicated to the service of the people... I want to give you more and more of the country," he added.

At a press conference on Saturday, Mr Kejriwal claimed that he has come to know from "reliable sources" that the BJP will announce Mr Bidhuri as the chief ministerial candidate in the coming days. He also challenged Bidhuri to a public debate to let the people of Delhi decide who is better equipped to lead.

"Once Bidhuri's candidacy is officially announced, I propose that to strengthen democracy, there should be a public debate between the AAP's candidate and the BJP's candidate, Ramesh Bidhuri, in front of the people of Delhi, the nation, and the media," the former Chief Minister said.

Mr Bidhuri alleged that by raking up his name, Mr Kejriwal has accepted that the BJP will form the government in the next assembly term. "He has widely accepted his defeat because it is well known that the people of Delhi are widely angry with him. The people want to get rid of the liquor scam, education scam, health scam, Sheeshmahal scam, broken roads, dirty drinking water etc," he said, referring to the excise policy case, an alleged scam in the Delhi education department, the alleged Mohalla clinic scam and alleged irregularities in the construction of the bungalow that Mr Kejriwal used as chief minister.

Ms Atishi, who is seeking reelection from Kalkaji seat, also claimed on Friday that the BJP was going to name Mr Bidhuri as its chief ministerial face and criticised the party for picking a leader who "hurls the most abuses".

The BJP dismissed the claims as a "baseless rumour" with Union Home Minister Amit Shah accusing Mr Kejriwal of spreading canard for political mileage. "Can Kejriwal decide the BJP's chief ministerial face? Who is he to make such claims?" he said while addressing "Jhuggi Basti Pradhan Sammelan" in the Capital on Saturday.

Mr Shah also accused Mr Kejriwal of attempting to manipulate public perception, asserting that the people of Delhi understood his tactics. "Lies, betrayal and going back on promises" are the qualities of Kejriwal, he said.

Mr Bidhuri's recent remarks about Ms Atishi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi had triggered a controversy.

The BJP leader had made derogatory comments against Ms Atishi's father.

Besides, he said that would make roads in Kalkaji smooth like "Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks". The Congress termed the remark as an "insult to women".

Mr Bidhuri later expressed regret following an uproar.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, and the counting of votes will be held on February 8.

The AAP, which won 67 seats in the 2015 polls and 62 in the 2020 polls, is eyeing another consecutive term in the Capital.

The BJP won three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020 while the Congress failed to open its account on both the occasions.