"Grateful To Mamata Didi": Arvind Kejriwal Gets Trinamool Support For Delhi Polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party have announced support to his party in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Mr Kejriwal, who is the former Chief Minister of Delhi, also hit out at the Congress for "partnering" with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) discreetly.

All the four parties - AAP, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party and Congress - are partners in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and had jointly fought the Lok Sabha elections last year.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Mr Kejriwal said he is "personally grateful" to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Chairperson of the Trinamool Congress, for extending her support.

"TMC has announced support to AAP in Delhi elections. I am personally grateful to Mamata (sic) Didi. Thank you Didi. You (sic) have always supported and blessed us in our good and bad times," the former Delhi Chief Minister said.

Minutes later, Trinamool's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien responded to Mr Kejriwal's post, saying: "We have your back @AamAadmiParty."

On Tuesday night, Mr Kejriwal extended his gratitude to Samajwadi President President Akhilesh Yadav for his party's support to the AAP in next month's polls. "Thank you very much Akhilesh ji. You always support and stand with us. I and the people of Delhi are grateful for this," he wrote in Hindi on the micro-blogging platform, as he shared a news report claiming that the SP will support the AAP in the polls.

The Trinamool and the Samajwadi Party had thrown their weight behind the AAP in the 2020 Delhi assembly elections as well.

Mr O'Brien had uploaded, on X, a video endorsing not just Mr Kejriwal as Chief Minister but all AAP candidates.

As the AAP swept the 2020 elections, Mr Yadav congratulated Mr Kejriwal on the big win.

Meanwhile, Mr Kejriwal hit out at the Congress after its leader, Ashok Gehlot claimed that AAP leaders are delusional about its victory in the next month's polls.

"They are our opposition. It's their misconception that just because they have won the previous two elections, they will repeat their performance this time. The Congress is campaigning well and we know that the results will be good this time," Mr Gehlot said.

Hitting back, Mr Kejriwal said the Congress has made it clear that the "AAP is its opposition in Delhi". "People also felt that AAP is the opposition for Congress and BJP is its partner. People also believed that BJP and Congress are fighting the elections together against AAP. Till now this cooperation between you two was secret. Today you have made it public. Thank you on behalf of the people of Delhi," the AAP National Convenor wrote on X.