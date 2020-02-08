Delhi Election 2020 Voting: Delhi Votes For New Government In Contest Between AAP, BJP And Congress

Delhi votes in a single phase today to elect a new government for the state assembly. Voting begins at 8 am across all 70 constituencies, and will end at 6 pm, following which there will be exit polls to predict which party might form the next government. The result for the Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be declared by the election commission on Tuesday, February 11. Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. The Election Commission announced the Delhi Assembly Election date on January 6, following which the model code of conduct was put in place. Over 1.46 crore people are eligible to vote in the 2020 Delhi polls. The current term of the Delhi Assembly ends on February 22. There are a total of 1,46,92,136 voters -- 80,55,686 men, 66,35,635 women and 815 belonging to the third gender -- in the final voters' list of Delhi Election.
Here are the LIVE Updates on voting day of the Delhi Assembly election 2020:
Delhi: Visuals from Polling Station 80 at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency. CM & sitting MLA from the constituency, Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from here. BJP has fielded Sunil Yadav & Congress has fielded Romesh Sabharwal from here. #DelhiElections2020pic.twitter.com/B16o9tnFsp- ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020
Delhi: Vehicles being checked by Police in Jamia area, as security has been tightened in Delhi, in the light of #DelhiElections2020. pic.twitter.com/DFLZPaYvgC- ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020
Delhi: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP candidate from Hari Nagar assembly constituency offers prayers at Fateh Nagar Gurudwara. Voting for #DelhiElections2020 to begin at 8 AM. pic.twitter.com/dQq6wNZBPn- ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020
#WATCH Delhi: Metro services started at 4:00 AM today, in order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time. Trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6:00 AM and normal services will resume thereafter. #DelhiElections2020pic.twitter.com/0OvKrXAetp- ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020