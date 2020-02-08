Delhi Election 2020 Voting: Delhi Votes For New Government In Contest Between AAP, BJP And Congress

Delhi Election 2020 Voting: Delhi is seeing a 3-cornered contest between BJP, AAP, and Congress

Delhi votes in a single phase today to elect a new government for the state assembly. Voting begins at 8 am across all 70 constituencies, and will end at 6 pm, following which there will be exit polls to predict which party might form the next government. The result for the Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be declared by the election commission on Tuesday, February 11. Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. The Election Commission announced the Delhi Assembly Election date on January 6, following which the model code of conduct was put in place. Over 1.46 crore people are eligible to vote in the 2020 Delhi polls. The current term of the Delhi Assembly ends on February 22. There are a total of 1,46,92,136 voters -- 80,55,686 men, 66,35,635 women and 815 belonging to the third gender -- in the final voters' list of Delhi Election.

Here are the LIVE Updates on voting day of the Delhi Assembly election 2020:

Feb 08, 2020 07:33 (IST) 2020 Delhi Election Voting: Visuals From Arvind Kejriwal's Current Constituency



Visuals sent by news agency ANI from the polling station at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency. Chief Minister and current MLA Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from here. The BJP has fielded Sunil Yadav, while the Congress fielded Romesh Sabharwal from the seat.

Feb 08, 2020 07:29 (IST) Vehicles being checked by the police in Delhi's Jamia area, as security has been tightened ahead of voting. Jamia and neighbouring Shaheen Bagh have seen massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and has been marked by the election commission as a sensitive zone for polling today. The election commission has said it will continuously monitor polling booths in these areas on CCTV cameras.

Feb 08, 2020 07:24 (IST) BJP Candidate from Delhi's Hari Nagar assembly constituency, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, offers prayers at the Fateh Nagar Gurudwara hours before voting begins at 8 am. The BJP are looking to oust the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party government in the capital.

Feb 08, 2020 07:19 (IST) 2020 Delhi Election Voting: Delhi Metro Services Started At 4 AM



Delhi Metro services started at 4:00 AM today, in order to facilitate election commission staff and others to reach their polling stations on time.

Feb 08, 2020 07:12 (IST) 2020 Delhi Election Voting: The Electorate



