Delhi Election 2020: How Women Could Be Make-Or-Break Factor For AAP

Delhi Assembly Elections Voting: Women's turnout could be a key factor in deciding which party wins

A key factor to watch out for in the Delhi assembly election will be the turnout of women voters. Women's turnout could be the make-or-break factor in deciding which party wins the crucial polls for 70 assembly seats. Over 1.47 crore voters face the choice of re-electing the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government or replacing it with the BJP or the Congress.

In the 2015 polls, in the top 20 constituencies in Delhi with the highest turnout of women, the AAP won much more decisively than in the seats which had the lowest turnout of women.

In the seats with a high turnout of women voters, the AAP's margin of victory was 5 per cent higher than in the seats where women's turnout was low.

A 5 per cent difference in the margin of victory is very significant in its electoral impact.

The AAP may already be at a disadvantage when it comes to women voters. According to figures from the Election Commission figures, when compared with the Census, lakhs of women in Delhi who are eligible to vote voters have not been registered as voters.

Shortly before polling began this morning, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal put out a "special appeal" to women voters.

"Definitely go and vote. A special appeal to all women, just as you take up the responsibility of the home, the responsibility of the nation and Delhi is with you. All of you women must go to vote and take the men in your families along with you. Discuss with men who it is who it right to vote for," Mr Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The BJP, which won only three seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015, is looking to unseat the AAP in the national capital. The BJP has run its campaign on the strength of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies.

In the 2015 polls, the AAP had won 54.3 per cent of the vote, while the BJP got 32 per cent and the Congress managed just 9.6 per cent.

While the AAP won 67 seats in 2015, since then the party has conceded one seat to the BJP in a bypoll and six of its lawmakers have been disqualified over joining other parties.

The votes will be counted on Tuesday, February 11.