"Shortcut Politics Has Been Short-Circuited": PM's Top Quotes On Delhi Win

The BJP has made a stunning comeback in Delhi after defeating the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The elections saw many heavyweights losing their seats, including AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. As BJP celebrated the victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the party workers at its headquarters in Delhi.
Here are PM Modi's top quotes:
- People of Delhi are today excited and also relieved because they are now rid of the AAP-da.
- I thank the people of Delhi. Delhi has given us love wholeheartedly and I once again assure the people that we will return you double the love in the form of development.
- Those who thought they owned have now seen their truth in the mirror. The people of Delhi have made it clear that the rightful owners of Delhi are the 'people of Delhi'.
- AAP's shortcut politics have been short-circuited by people in Delhi now.
- Delhi's mandate has made it clear that there's no space for corruption, and lies in politics. Delhi voters never disappointed me in the Lok Sabha elections. In all three general elections, the BJP won all 7 seats.
- After the victory in the Lok Sabha elections, we first made an unprecedented record in Haryana, then made a new record in Maharashtra. Now a new history has been created in Delhi."
- Wherever I went in this election, I mentioned that I was an MP from Purvanchal. I want to thank the people of Purvanchal as an MP from that region.
- Today, the people of India don't want politics of appeasement but BJP's politics of satisfaction.
- You have removed a big blockade that was hampering development. AAP-da stopped the Delhi metro's work, didn't allow people to get benefits of Ayushman Bharat, and didn't give houses to people in slums.
- Governance is not a stage for drama. We will work for the betterment of Delhi. The entire country knows that wherever NDA is there's development, trust and good governance.
- The middle class has always been the BJP's priority.
- 'Nari shakti' has once again blessed me in Delhi. Be it Odisha, Maharashtra or Haryana, we have fulfilled the promises made to them in every state. I promise to Delhi women that the promises made to them will be fulfilled.
- This is the first that all Delhi-NCR projects will be under the BJP. This is a very happy coincidence.
- Delhi is the country's gateway, which is why it should get the best urban infrastructure.
- Delhi's AAP-da hurt people's faith. They put huge allegations on Haryana over Yamuna. The BJP will main Yamuna river the identity of Delhi.
- AAP said it would change politics but they turned out to be corrupt. The party's inception was to fight against corruption but its chief minister and other ministers went to jail over corruption. They betrayed Delhi's trust.
- When the country was dealing with coronavirus, AAP-da was building 'sheeshmahal'.
- It is my guarantee that in the very first assembly session, we will table the CAG report.
- In the national capital, the Congress failed to open its account yet again. And, they have been giving themselves the gold medals of defeat.
- The Congress is finishing its allies one by one, stealing their agendas and eating into its allies' vote-banks.
