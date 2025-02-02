On Arvind Kejriwal's "<i>Gundaraj</i>" Allegation, BJP's "Lies" Response

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal today alleged Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah is allowing "gundaraaj (hooliganism)" to harass AAP workers ahead of voting in the Delhi assembly election scheduled on Wednesday.

Mr Kejriwal told reporters people allegedly backed by the BJP assaulted AAP workers, and the Delhi Police did not do anything to stop it.

A video has surfaced showing members of the Valmiki Samaj and the Dalit Mahapanchayat protesting against Mr Kejriwal, who was Delhi chief minister before Atishi took over. In the video, the protesters are seen vandalising an AAP campaign tempo.

The protesters are seen tearing apart posters of the yellow-and-blue broomstick election symbol of the AAP, which were pasted on the van.

The AAP alleged the Delhi Police did not act against the attackers.

The New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police, however, in a post on X said they have not received any complaint about the alleged attack.

"Thank you for bringing this into our notice," the DCP New Delhi said in the post, replying to Mr Kejriwal's post which had a video of the vandalism. "No PCR [police control room] call or complaint received in police station. It is requested that a formal complaint may be lodged in the police station and we assure strict legal action," the police officer said.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and MP Manoj Tiwari said the AAP government thrives on "lies, confusion, and negative politics".

"They have no concern for the people of Delhi, which is why the entire city is now united in one voice - we want a BJP government," Mr Sachdeva said at the launch of the BJP's campaign song, 'Dilwalon Ki Dilli Ko BJP Sarkar Chahiye', sung by former MP Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua'.

Earlier, BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra said the AAP has indulged in corruption in all departments. "The voters of Delhi are going to apply black ink on the face of scamsters," he said, alluding to the Delhi liquor policy case in which Mr Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were jailed for several months.

Referring to the vandalism, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said the BJP is "heading towards a historic defeat" and is trying to boost party workers' morale.

"BJP had earlier got stones thrown at Arvind Kejriwal on January 18... The morale of BJP goons has increased so much that today they are openly attacking the Aam Aadmi Party's campaign van. There was an LED installed on it, which they broke... The eyes of the Election Commission in Delhi are closed, they are not able to see any of the misdeeds of the BJP... Such hooliganism will not work in Delhi. The BJP should be called out for its misdeeds," Ms Kakkar told reporters today.

Mr Kejriwal also posted a video showing a BJP leader asking residents at a narrow street in Delhi's Janakpuri to remove AAP flags and keep only BJP ones. Ashish Sood, the local BJP candidate, was seen stepping on the AAP's flags which had fallen on the road.

The AAP and BJP's rivalry is not new. When Mr Kejriwal was chief minister, the AAP and the BJP fought bitterly. Mr Kejriwal has for long alleged the Centre has been creating trouble in Delhi, a Union Territory, using the Delhi Police which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs and the office of the Lieutenant Governor.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly election by winning 62 out of the 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.

Votes will be counted on February 8.