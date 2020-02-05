All Polling Stations In Shaheen Bagh Under Critical Category: Election Commission

At Shaheen Bagh, hundreds of people are protesting against CAA (File)

In view of the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest at Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi poll body has put all five polling stations in the area under critical category, an official said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said five polling stations have about 40 booths.

He said security personnel will carry out marches and patrolling in the area to boost confidence of voters.

Hundreds of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship (Amendment Act) and the National Register of Citizens.