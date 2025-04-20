Delhi AQI Update: Air Quality 'Moderate' In National Capital

Delhi AQI Update: Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category at 5 pm IST on Sunday (Apr 20) with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 138, as per data recorded at the IGI Airport by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). At Rohini, the AQI reading stood at 149, while it was 104 and 147 respectively at the Lodhi Road and Najafgarh sub-stations.

Notably, during the first quarter of 2025, Delhi had 36 days with an AQI below 200, compared to 13 such days in 2021, 27 in 2022, 35 in 2023 and 41 in 2024.

The national capital woke up to a warm Sunday morning with the temperature settling at 26 degrees Celsius, 4.4 notches above the season's average.

Cloudy skies covered the city post midday with the maximum temperature likely to touch around 39 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and dust storms.

The cloudy conditions are expected to last till Monday, and the maximum temperature will be 39 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius, bringing much-needed relief to people and animals alike.

The met department has predicted strong winds on Tuesday (Apr 22) in Delhi-NCR but the maximum temperature is expected to not go down any further and will continue to be 39 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will be at 25 degrees Celsius.

However, this respite from the heatwave in the region is going to be brief, and after Wednesday (Apr 23), the maximum temperature is expected to touch the 40 degrees Celsius mark.