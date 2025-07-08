Delhi Approves Rs 53 Crore District Fund For Local Development Projects

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved two new schemes - the Integrated District Project Fund and the District Project Fund - with a combined allocation of Rs 53 crore aimed at facilitating small-scale development works across the city's 11 districts.

Chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Cabinet cleared the schemes with the stated objective of speeding up minor infrastructure and public welfare projects that often face delays due to procedural bottlenecks.

"The government wants smaller works to be completed at the district level itself," the Chief Minister said after the meeting, adding that the move was part of a broader push to decentralize implementation of public works.

According to officials, the funds are intended to support projects such as repairing roads, schools, community centres, public toilets, dispensaries, and drainage systems. Each district will receive Rs 3 crore, with Rs 20 crore set aside under the Integrated District Project Fund and Rs 33 crore under the District Project Fund.

The projects will be executed by agencies including the Public Works Department, Irrigation and Flood Control, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, depending on the nature of the work.

Types of Projects to Be Undertaken

Infrastructure - Minor repair works related to roads, bridges, and other public structures such as district revenue offices.

Community Facilities- Repairs of community centres, panchayat houses, and other public amenities.

Social Welfare- Repairs in schools and dispensaries, maintenance of cow shelters, street lights, CCTV cameras, drains, pond rejuvenation, and projects related to education and health.

Other Projects- Maintenance and repair of public toilets and parks, flood control works, and other such tasks deemed appropriate by competent authorities.

Project Approval Committee To Streamline Approvals

To oversee the scheme, a Project Approval Committee (PAC) will be constituted in each district. The District Magistrate will chair the committee, which will also include the ADM, SDM (HQ), BDO, the senior-most Accounts Officer, and a representative from the relevant department.

Officials said the PAC model is expected to streamline approvals and enable district authorities to directly take up development work without going through extended administrative layers.

While the move has been described by the government as a step toward "grassroots governance," its implementation and impact will likely depend on how efficiently district-level bodies can utilise funds with adequate transparency