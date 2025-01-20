Delhi Airport To Halt Operations For 145 Minutes Daily Until Republic Day

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi will close its runway for 145 minutes – 2 hours and 25 minutes – every day until January 26. The closure is scheduled from 10:20 am to 12:45 pm, as part of security arrangements for Republic Day.



A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) alerted airlines and passengers about the temporary airspace restriction. This is in preparation for the Republic Day parade, including rehearsals, drills, and the flypast. The closure is expected to impact over 1,300 flights, both domestic and international.

Kind attention to all flyers! pic.twitter.com/yWfzhrsfSl — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) January 18, 2025

At least 1,336 flights - 665 departures and 671 arrivals -- will be affected over eight days, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Here's how the closure will affect flights each day:

January 19 (Sunday): 85 departures, 85 arrivals

January 20 (Monday): 85 departures, 84 arrivals

January 21 (Tuesday): 79 departures, 81 arrivals (lightest day)

Remaining days: 81-84 departures and 82-87 arrivals impacted daily

Some flights may undergo timing changes instead of outright cancellations. The disruption coincides with Delhi's peak fog season, which could further complicate operations.

International flights to key destinations such as Toronto, Washington, Tashkent, Kathmandu, and Colombo will also face disruptions. The airspace closure is necessary to secure the flypast and ensure the safety of dignitaries.

Another notice issued on Monday titled 'Security Stepped up due to Republic Day', read, "Keeping your safety in mind, enhanced security measures are in place at Delhi Airport. Please plan your time well to ensure a smooth journey. We appreciate your cooperation with our security staff to maintain a safe environment for all. Thank you for your understanding."

What Passengers Should Do