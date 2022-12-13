'Can Check In Any Time You Like, But...': Memes Over Delhi Airport Chaos

Complaints of congestion and long waiting hours in queues at Delhi airport have now hit social media in form of hilarious memes. For context, many passengers faced huge delays in checking-in at the airport over the weekend. After a flood of complaints, Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia visited the airport yesterday with senior officials to review the situation.

The issue, however, turned into fodder for meme lovers on social media.

A user compared the security queues at the Delhi airport with those seen outside "ration shops in the seventies" or "East Bengal Mohun Bagan match ticket counters". East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan rivalry in West Bengal is a crowd-puller.

This morning's Delhi airport saga!

The security lines at Delhi airport were last seen in front of ration shops in the seventies. Or East Bengal Mohun Bagan match ticket counters. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 13, 2022

"There is a budding romance on too," the user narrated his observation while waiting at the airport.

Delhi airport is now Hotel California. You can check in any time you like, but you can never leave! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 13, 2022

"Delhi airport is now Hotel California. You can check in any time you like, but you can never leave" - the Eagles hit too featured in his post.

A follower recalled an experience from the past when he almost missed a connecting flight despite having a four-hour gap between two flights.

Ha ha ha! I once landed in Delhi airport with 4 hrs. gap between international & domestic flight. I was thinking that was too much & my wife thought it was just enough! Believe me, we almost missed the connecting flight😀 — Sougata Banerji (@BanerjiSougata) December 13, 2022

Another user asks, "Is this an airport or railway platform?"

One hour plus to clear security!Ye airport hai ya railway platform? pic.twitter.com/XMHJtZK7h6 — Sheela Bhatt शीला भट्ट (@sheela2010) December 13, 2022

Did you face such long waiting hours at Delhi airport in the recent past?