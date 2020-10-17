"Will Attach Civic Body's Account": AAP On 1 Crore Fine For Waste Burning

Even fine of Rs 1 crore on NDMC for burning waste is less, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chaddha said (File)

Calling the BJP-ruled Delhi civic bodies "most corrupt", Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson Raghav Chaddha said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has instructed the pollution control committee to impose a fine of Rs 1 crore against the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for burning garbage in the open.

"Even a fine of Rs 1 crore is less. We are going to recover this money anyhow. We will attach their account if needed. It (open burning of garbage) is criminal," Mr Chaddha said.The NDMC had recently claimed it was facing fund crunch because the Delhi government owed it money.

However, NDMC Mayor Jai Prakash has said they have filed a police complaint against the Aam Aadmi Party for trying to defame the BJP.

"The local MLA and the MP, both are from the Aam Aadmi Party. They intentionally burn garbage in the area (Kirari) and defame us," Mr Prakash told NDTV.

A day earlier, the AAP leader had tweeted images of garbage burning at Baba Vidyapati Marg in north Delhi's Kirari and accused the civic bodies led by BJP - in power at the centre and locked in an intense blame game with the AAP over air pollution in Delhi - of permitting it despite deteriorating air quality amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I would like to ask the Central Pollution Control Board and the Supreme Court-appointed EPCA, how is the BJP openly indulging in this criminal act with rampant impunity? How is the municipal corporation burning garbage with such brazenness," he said.

The Delhi BJP unit had hit back saying Friday's incident was a "solitary case".

"Delhi BJP draws attention towards massive dust pollution due to callous working at PWD projects across the city, including at Ashram Chowk, Pragati Maidan and especially Chandni Chowk for which Delhi High Court has shown concern, and demands a reply from the Delhi government on this," the Delhi BJP said in a statement.

"This is not politics. We will take action against our own departments if they violate norms meant to check air pollution in Delhi," Mr Chaddha maintained today in view of recent penalties imposed on violators, including the Delhi Public Works Department and the Central Public Works Department.

Continuing his party's attack on the Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments for failing to check stubble burning, he said farm fires were the "main contributor to pollution in Delhi".

"Last month the air quality was good. How come in one month it has gone become 'very poor'. It is obviously due to stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana," the senior AAP leader said towing party founder and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's line.

Mr Chaddha added that his party would introduce Odd-Even road rationing system as well if needed.

The Delhi government had recently launched "Red Light On, Engine Off" campaign in an effort to save tonnes of vehicular emission from being released into Delhi air which has been in the "poor" to "very poor" category for the past week.

Both, the central and Delhi government have taken multiple steps to check air pollution in Delhi. However, their blame game on the state of the national capital's skies continues.

(With inputs from Agencies)