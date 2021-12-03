Supreme Court Resumes Hearing On Delhi Air Pollution: Updates

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi has not seen a significant improvement in air quality.

The Supreme Court is hearing a case related to construction in the Delhi-NCR region which was banned by the top court in view of the deteriorating air quality.

On Thursday, Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction with the measures taken over the last few weeks. Warning of strict action, the court gave a 24-hour ultimatum to centre, Delhi, and neighboring states to act against industrial and vehicular pollution - counted as the main causes behind the deteriorating air quality.

Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply last month after Diwali. Farm fires were also cited as a source - but that led to debates and blame games. A month on, the city is still gasping for air.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Delhi Air Pollution Supreme Court Hearing:

Dec 03, 2021 10:08 (IST) Delhi Government files affidavit in Supreme Court in pollution case Requests Supreme Court to exempt construction work at over 20 Covid hospitals from construction ban

Informs Supreme Court that it reopened schools "in light of directions issued by CAQM" (Commission for Air Quality Management)



Dec 03, 2021 10:03 (IST) 'Flying Squads Doing Checks': Centre To Supreme Court On Delhi Pollution

An enforcement task force and flying squads have been formed to ensure that the air pollution norms are followed, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday.

The Supreme Court had yesterday warned the government that it would have to do something extraordinary if the authorities failed to control pollution. The court had given the Centre and Delhi government 24 hours to submit suggestions on how to control the pollution in the national capital.

In its response, the Centre said that an enforcement task force has been created, which will have the power to take punitive and preventive action against those persons and entities who do not comply with the rules.