Supreme Court Resumes Hearing On Delhi Air Pollution: Updates

New Delhi:
The Supreme Court is hearing a case related to construction in the Delhi-NCR region which was banned by the top court in view of the deteriorating air quality.
On Thursday, Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction with the measures taken over the last few weeks. Warning of strict action, the court gave a 24-hour ultimatum to centre, Delhi, and neighboring states to act against industrial and vehicular pollution - counted as the main causes behind the deteriorating air quality.
Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply last month after Diwali. Farm fires were also cited as a source - but that led to debates and blame games. A month on, the city is still gasping for air.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Delhi Air Pollution Supreme Court Hearing:
Delhi Government files affidavit in Supreme Court in pollution case
- Requests Supreme Court to exempt construction work at over 20 Covid hospitals from construction ban
- Informs Supreme Court that it reopened schools "in light of directions issued by CAQM" (Commission for Air Quality Management)
'Flying Squads Doing Checks': Centre To Supreme Court On Delhi Pollution
An enforcement task force and flying squads have been formed to ensure that the air pollution norms are followed, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday.
The Supreme Court had yesterday warned the government that it would have to do something extraordinary if the authorities failed to control pollution. The court had given the Centre and Delhi government 24 hours to submit suggestions on how to control the pollution in the national capital.
In its response, the Centre said that an enforcement task force has been created, which will have the power to take punitive and preventive action against those persons and entities who do not comply with the rules.
Cloud Cover, Slow Wind Push Delhi's Air Quality To "Severe" Zone
The air quality in the national capital slipped into the "severe" zone again on Thursday with unfavorable meteorological conditions allowing the accumulation of pollutants. Read more
Delhi Schools To Close Over Air Crisis, Were Open For Just 4 Days
Schools in Delhi will be shut from tomorrow till further orders over air crisis, state Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced today, shortly after a rap from the Supreme Court.
"We had reopened schools considering the forecast that air quality would improve. However, the air pollution levels have increased again and we have decided to shut schools from Friday till further orders," Gopal Rai said.
Warning of a strict action, the Supreme Court gave a 24-hour ultimatum to Centre, Delhi, and neighboring states to act against industrial and vehicular pollution - counted as the main causes behind the deteriorating air quality.
Chiding the Arvind Kejriwal government over the reopening of the schools, the top court said that "three-year-olds and four-year-olds are going to schools but adults are working from home". "We will appoint somebody to administer your government," Chief Justice NV Ramana said.