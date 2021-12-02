Delhi Schools Shut From Tomorrow Till Further Orders Over Air Crisis

Schools in Delhi will be shut from tomorrow till further orders over air crisis, state Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced today, shortly after a rap from the Supreme Court.

Warning of a strict action, the Supreme Court gave a 24-hour ultimatum to Centre, Delhi, and neighboring states to act against industrial and vehicular pollution - counted as the main causes behind the deteriorating air quality.

Delhi's air quality worsened sharply last month after Diwali. Farm fires were also cited as a source - but that led to debates and blame games. A month on, the city is still gasping for air.