'Flying Squads Doing Checks': Centre To Supreme Court On Delhi Pollution

Delhi's air quality slipped to 'severe' zone again on Thursday.

An enforcement task force and flying squads have been formed to ensure that the air pollution norms are followed, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday.

The Supreme Court had yesterday warned the government that it would have to do something extraordinary if the authorities failed to control pollution. The court had given the Centre and Delhi government 24 hours to submit suggestions on how to control the pollution in the national capital.

In its response, the Centre said that an enforcement task force has been created, which will have the power to take punitive and preventive action against those persons and entities who do not comply with the rules.

Seventeen flying squads were constituted on Thursday to carry out inspections on air pollution norms. The Centre said that the number of the squads would be increased to 40 in the next 24 hours.

The government told the court that the flying squads had already conducted surprise checks at 25 sites.

The air quality in the national capital slipped into the "severe" zone again on Thursday with the slow wind speed -- due to a western disturbance affecting northwest India -- allowing accumulation of pollutants. Delhi's air quality index read 430 at 3 pm.

On Thursday, the Delhi government announced the closure of all schools in the city until further notice.