Delhi Air 'Pitiable', Says Top Court, Orders Action Against Old Vehicles

The Supreme Court wants old vehicles dealt with severely to prevent air pollution.

The Supreme Court today termed the air quality of Delhi as "critical, pitiable and terrible", and directed the Aam Aadmi Party government to urgently identify vehicles that do not conform to emission standards.

"Newspapers tell us not to go out for walks in the morning and evening. But if you take a walk in the evening to the Old Delhi railway station, you will see poor people on cycle rickshaws. They have no option but to work outside to earn a living. Hundreds of people are earning their livelihood outside... how do you tell them? Will you tell them to kill themselves by working in all this pollution?" a three-judge bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur asked the government's counsel.

The top court then directed the Delhi government to list diesel vehicles that have run for over 10 years and petrol automobiles aged over 15 years on its website as well as newspapers. Upon being told by the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) that the authorities should make better use of social media platforms to help citizens lodge pollution-related complaints, it asked the body to set up an app or system that would facilitate it.

The EPCA had earlier told the bench that despite several court orders aimed at curbing violation of environment norms, nothing had been implemented "on the ground".

Experts say implementation of the graded action plan and curbs on fireworks this Diwali is likely to be difficult.

Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the "very poor" category today, with an overall Air Quality Index of 348, as a thick haze engulfed the city. The Central Pollution Control Board has warned that the situation will only worsen in the weeks to come.