Delhi AIIMS System Down 7 Days And Counting, Terror Probe On: 10 Points

Police have denied reports that hackers asked for Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency as ransom to restore the system at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on November 23.

From system of online appointments to the billing and sharing of reports with patients and between departments, almost all services are online at the institute, thus affected.

AIIMS authorities have deployed additional staff to run the diagnostics, labs and OPD services. Registers are being used for entries, which is why the movement of documents — such as lab reports and receipts or confirmations — is taking time.

Patient data theft is at the nub of the case. The FIR includes sections dealing with extortion and cyber-terrorism. The extortion angle sparked theories that it was a ransomware attack.

Every year, around 38 lakh patients get treated at AIIMS, and all of the data is lost for now, sources said. This means details of crores of patients, including top political leaders, bureaucrats and judges.

Top intelligence agencies and officials from the National Investigation Agency, too, have visited AIIMS and are working the case, sources said. The National Informatics Centre and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team are trying to restore the data.

So far, of the 5,000-odd computers at AIIMS, around 500 computers have been thoroughly scanned using anti-virus and anti-malware software. Twenty out of 50 servers have been scanned and this activity is ongoing 24x7, news agencies reported.

Medical Superintendent Dr DK Sharma has said the patient numbers have gone up since the day the server went down — almost 12,000 patients a day now – as people are not required to take an online appointment now.

“The data restoration and server cleaning [are] taking some time due to the volume of data and a large number of servers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security,” said AIIMS in a statement on Monday.